Red Cloud - Green Grocer

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Red Cloud + Cutting Corners + The Nucleons Project

Supersonic
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Red Cloud - Green Grocer
About

***Cette soirée plaira aux fans de... Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath & The Doors

RED CLOUD*
(Classic rock - Paris, FR)
CUTTING CORNERS
(Rock garage - Alphanyx Records - Dijon, FR)
THE NUCLEONS PROJECT
(Rock'n'roll psychab - Epinal, FR)

IN...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Supersonic.

Lineup

The Nucleons Project, Cutting Corners, Red Cloud

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

