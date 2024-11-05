DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pitchfok Music Festival Paris 2024 présente :
Charlotte Day Wilson
Charlotte Day Wilson, âgée de 28 ans, est une chanteuse, productrice et multi-instrumentiste nommée aux Juno, originaire de Toronto, au Canada. Son style est imprégné d'une âme sombre et...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.