Pitchfork Music Festival Paris 2024 - Charlotte Day Wilson, Liana Flores, Konradsen

Trabendo
Tue, 5 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€28.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfok Music Festival Paris 2024 présente :

Charlotte Day Wilson

Charlotte Day Wilson, âgée de 28 ans, est une chanteuse, productrice et multi-instrumentiste nommée aux Juno, originaire de Toronto, au Canada. Son style est imprégné d'une âme sombre et...

Les mineurs doivent être accompagnés d'un adulte.
Présenté par Pitchfork Music Festival France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Charlotte Day Wilson, Liana Flores, Konradsen

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

