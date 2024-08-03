Top track

Julia-Sophe - Album launch in-store

Truck Oxford
Sat, 3 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsOxford
About

Oxford's own electro-pop superstar Julia-Sophie returns to our little stage to celebrate the launch of her incredible new LP 'Forgive Too Slow', released via Ba Da Bing Records!

All ages
Presented by Truck.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julia-Sophie

Venue

Truck Oxford

101 Cowley Road, Oxford, OX4 1HU, United Kingdom
Doors open6:00 pm

