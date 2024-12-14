DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Jamie Duffy, jeune musicien et auteur-compositeur irlandais de 22 ans, se distingue sur la scène musicale en combinant des influences de son pays à la fois traditionnelles, populaires et classiques pour créer un style captivant.
Pour des raisons liées au...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.