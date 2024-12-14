Top track

Jamie Duffy - Solas

JAMIE DUFFY

Les Trois Baudets
Sat, 14 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jamie Duffy, jeune musicien et auteur-compositeur irlandais de 22 ans, se distingue sur la scène musicale en combinant des influences de son pays à la fois traditionnelles, populaires et classiques pour créer un style captivant.

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Duffy

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

