Top track

Nitro - Pleasantville

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NITRO - Live in London

Oslo Hackney
Mon, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nitro - Pleasantville
Got a code?

About

Nel presente così come in passato Nitro ha dimostrato l’importanza della sua presenza nel rap game italiano, collocandosi nell’olimpo della scena urban attuale. L’artista ha collezionato dischi di platino per i suoi due ultimi album a firma Sony Music Ital...

This is a 16+ event (under 18’s accompanied).
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nitro

Venue

Oslo Hackney

1a Amhurst Road, Hackney, London, E8 1LL, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.