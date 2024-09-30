DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Nel presente così come in passato Nitro ha dimostrato l’importanza della sua presenza nel rap game italiano, collocandosi nell’olimpo della scena urban attuale. L’artista ha collezionato dischi di platino per i suoi due ultimi album a firma Sony Music Ital...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.