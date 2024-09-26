DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Due grandi personalità del jazz, il fortunato incontro che ha dato luogo ad un prezioso sodalizio e la musica, percepita e suonata in tutta la sua libertà: la tromba lirica e sognante di Paolo Fresu si fonde con il pianismo di Uri Caine, e dà vita ad un so...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.