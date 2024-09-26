Top track

Paolo Fresu & Uri Caine - I Loves You Porgy

Paolo Fresu & Uri Caine

Maison Musique
Thu, 26 Sept, 9:00 pm
GigsRivoli
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Due grandi personalità del jazz, il fortunato incontro che ha dato luogo ad un prezioso sodalizio e la musica, percepita e suonata in tutta la sua libertà: la tromba lirica e sognante di Paolo Fresu si fonde con il pianismo di Uri Caine, e dà vita ad un so...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Istituto Musicale Città di Rivoli Giorgio Balmas.

Lineup

Paolo Fresu, Uri Caine

Venue

Maison Musique

Via Rosta, 23, 10098 Rivoli TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

