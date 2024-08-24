DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Open Air Sunset Rooftop Party

Harriet's Rooftop
Sat, 24 Aug, 2:00 pm
DJNew York
From $19.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Join us at Harriet's Rooftop - 1 Hotel in Brooklyn Bridge Park for an open-air sunset rooftop party.

Dance from day to night while overlooking the impecable views of the Brooklyn Bridge, Lower Manhattan, and the East River, with specially curated sounds b...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Project 91 & Club Rudy's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Harriet's Rooftop

60 Furman Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.