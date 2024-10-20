Top track

Cataracts

Dancing Plague, Reviser, Sleep Akima

recordBar
Sun, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsKansas City
$15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Kosmic City presents :

Dancing Plague makes broodingly intense and emotional dark electronic music.

On their fifth studio album, Elogium (released March 2024 on Avant! Records), the solo project explores themes of loss, regret, rebirth, and growth couple...

18 and over event / under 18 allowed with parent or guardian
Presented by recordBar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dancing Plague

Venue

recordBar

1520 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, Missouri 64108, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

