Joeyy — Try Tour

El Club Detroit
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
From $40.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Joeyy is an experimental Christian rapper from Providence, Rhode Island, U.S.A. He is known for his perfect skin and expensive fashion taste.

Joeyy has toured and slept in several countries across the world and is excited to sleep and perform rap music in...

All ages
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Laker Brady, joeyy

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

