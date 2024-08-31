DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Dirty Dancing Sing & Drink-Along Movie Night

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 31 Aug, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
About

Hey! Baby - Do you love me? Do you want the time of your life and never feel this way before? Well luckily we're headed transporting you on a trip to Kellerman’s for our Dirty Dancing Movie Night.

Come twist and shake your tail feathers, enjoy the film in...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

