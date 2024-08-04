Top track

KEEP ME WAITING

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GINJA: Sunset Sessions

The Sultan Rooftop
Sun, 4 Aug, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
$25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KEEP ME WAITING
Got a code?

About

Ginja's summer day party series, Sunset Sessions, is a rooftop experience featuring Afrobeats, Amapiano, Dancehall and more.

Rooftop opens at 5PM

Happy Hour at 7PM-9PM, Show at 5PM

Serving Döner Kebab ALL NIGHT on the rooftop

Valid identification is re...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ethan Tomas

Venue

The Sultan Rooftop

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.