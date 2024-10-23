Top track

Minami Deutsch + Night Fishing

Hi-Dive
Wed, 23 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDenver
$22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Minami Deutsch

Signed to the Guruguru Brain indie label founded by Kikagaku Moyo bandmates Go Kurosawa and Tomo Katsurada, Tokyo’s Minami Deutsch (Japanese for south Germany) flavour their ambient krautrock with elements of psych rock and minimal techno.

Event information

Minami Deutsch/南ドイツ was formed by Kyotaro Miula (guitar, vocals, synthesizer) in Tokyo in 2014. The band members being self-professed “repetition freaks” who heavily listen to minimal techno.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Hi-Dive.
Lineup

Minami Deutsch

Venue

Hi-Dive

7 S Broadway, Denver, CO 80209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

