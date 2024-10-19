DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Born in Paris of Spanish origin, Romain Garcia has always drawn from his numerous influences, whether cultural or artistic. A DJ and fan of techno -- especially of the melodic variety -- since the age of 15, Romain found the courage to send a demo to Ben...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.