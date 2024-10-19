DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Romain Garcia [Extended Set]

SILO Brooklyn
Sat, 19 Oct, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$33.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Born in Paris of Spanish origin, Romain Garcia has always drawn from his numerous influences, whether cultural or artistic. A DJ and fan of techno -- especially of the melodic variety -- since the age of 15, Romain found the courage to send a demo to Ben...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by SILO Brooklyn & EMW.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Romain Garcia

Venue

SILO Brooklyn

90 Scott Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.