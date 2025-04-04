Top track

Halcyon and On and On

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Orbital

O2 Academy Leeds
Fri, 4 Apr 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£43.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Orbital, the Sevenoaks-born duo of brothers Phil and Paul Hartnoll, have crafted a vast catalogue of ambitious yet accessible electronic music, informed by a wide range of genres such as ambient, electro, punk, and film scores. They became one of the bigge...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents…
Lineup

Orbital

Venue

O2 Academy Leeds

55 Cookridge Street, Leeds LS2 3AW
Doors open7:00 pm
2300 capacity
Accessibility information

