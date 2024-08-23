Top track

Ookay - Thief

Ookay

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Fri, 23 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Ookay - Thief
About

Ookay, whose real name is Abraham Laguna, is an American electronic music artist and DJ who has been active in the music scene since 2014. Born on January 10th, 1992, in Chula Vista, California, he started his music career by producing and releasing tracks...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

