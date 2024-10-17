Top track

TETAS FRÍAS - ChicoZzZ del under

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Tetas Frías

The Shacklewell Arms
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

TETAS FRÍAS - ChicoZzZ del under
Got a code?

About

Described by the band as, “Your grandma’s turbo-electric punk” — Tetas Frías are a power-trio from Barcelona that have been blending genres since 2002. From midwest emo to techno, and pop-punk to reggeatón. Tetas Frías are loads of fun, have an irreverent...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by : Casa Faro.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tetas Frías

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.