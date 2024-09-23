DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Faisant écho aux sentiments de l’une de leurs chansons les plus appréciées, « Kia Mau Ki To Ukaipo / Don’t Forget Your Roots », SIX60 seront en concert intimiste à La Boule Noire le 23 septembre 2024 pour les “SIX60 Sessions - The Grassroots Tour”.
C’est...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.