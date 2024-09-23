DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SIX60

La Boule Noire
Mon, 23 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Faisant écho aux sentiments de l’une de leurs chansons les plus appréciées, « Kia Mau Ki To Ukaipo / Don’t Forget Your Roots », SIX60 seront en concert intimiste à La Boule Noire le 23 septembre 2024 pour les “SIX60 Sessions - The Grassroots Tour”.

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SIX60

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

