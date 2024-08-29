DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Laptops down, pints up. Join us every Thursday for Out of Office before heading off for a long weekend of #WFH.
Happy hour. Always free entry. Resident DJs setting the vibe. Authentic Mexican food from DF Tacos ordered right to your table.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
