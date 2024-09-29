Top track

Roman Diaz - Oyá

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afro-Cuban Music & Dance + workshop: Román Díaz, Isabel Estrada and Clave Y Cuba

The Local
Sun, 29 Sept, 4:00 pm
GigsSaugerties
From $29.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Roman Diaz - Oyá
Got a code?

About

Cuba is perhaps the most important source of music in Latin America. The island has produced dance music that has traveled all over the world and it is inseparable from Cuba’s daily life and history. Cuban music has deep roots in African ritual and rhythm...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by The Local.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.