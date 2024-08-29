Top track

The Garrison
Thu, 29 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$42.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cult producer Princess Chelsea crafted her upcoming “nervous breakdown album” Everything is Going to be Alright, at home in pastoral Aotearoa New Zealand. The album, due this October, is a comforting offering. These aren’t wallowing sad songs, instead, ins...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

