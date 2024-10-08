Top track

PMA (feat. Pale Waves)

Pale Waves

CHALK
Tue, 8 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsBrighton
From £25.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pale Waves are a four-piece band from Manchester made up of Heather Baron-Gracie, Ciara Doran, Hugo Silvani & Charlie Wood.

Their third studio album is a bold statement of reclamation – from the lyrics to the title itself. Unwanted reaches out into the co...

This is an 14+ event
Presented by CHALK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pale Waves

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
825 capacity

