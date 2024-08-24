DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Asakaa Genz Concert

The Clapham Grand
Sat, 24 Aug, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Asakaa boys return to London

Instagram: @asakaaboys_

For accessibility info please go to: https://claphamgrand.com/accessibility/ or don’t hesitate to contact us on info@claphamgrand.builtwithplot.com

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Asakaa Boys

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

