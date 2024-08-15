Top track

The Toughers w/ JQ Inna Soul Steady Situation

The Paramount
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Toughers

JQ inna Soul Steady Situation (ft. Joey Quiñones from Thee Sinseers)

The Steadians

The Elysians

Vinyl all night:

Che of Ghostown

&

Trishkilla

$16 adv / $22 dos

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Paramount
Lineup

The Steadians

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

