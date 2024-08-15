DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Join us at The Box for a life-changing interactive comedy show fueled by a live rock band and led by legendary sex and dating expert Dr. Alex Schiller. Sit in the PARTICIPANTS section to be in the center of the action, or snatch a seat on the balcony if yo...
Yes! NEVER SLEEP ALONE is a hilarious comedy show about sex and dating, and whether you are single and seeking or happily coupled, it will be a New York night you’ll never forget.
PARTICIPANTS may come on stage during interactive portions of the show, and those who volunteer shall be rewarded. More timid audience members can enjoy the show from a VOYEURS seat on the balcony.
There is only one way to find out! All we can say is there will always be a safe word and you will feel like a rockstar.
Wear something elegant and cinematically beautiful that makes you feel your sexiest.
Dr. Alex Schiller is the author of the bestselling book “Never Sleep Alone”, and the creator of the NSA Master Class.
Absolutely! The evening is designed to create a community, and It’s a great way to meet new people.
The show is followed by an after-party. What happens at NSA stays at NSA.
