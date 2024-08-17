Top track

And The Living Is Easy

Guts Day and Night party

Colour Factory
Sat, 17 Aug, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

GUTS returns to London this summer for a special day & night party in one of London's most unique spaces.

We'll be digging deep into crates of afro, cuban and jazz dance music in the sun-dappled Colour Factory garden, a hidden beauty in Hackney Wick!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
Guts, Flamingods, Esa and 5 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

