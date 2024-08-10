DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Transylvanian Nipple Productions presents The Rocky Horror Picture Show

PhilaMOCA
Sat, 10 Aug, 8:00 pm
FilmPhiladelphia
$24.87
About

Give yourself over to absolute pleasure & let’s do the Time Warp Again! Grab your fishnets and join us on August 10 as the Transylvanian Nipple Productions cast returns to PhilaMOCA for the cult classic THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW!

This is an 16+ event
Presented by PhilaMOCA.
$
Venue

PhilaMOCA

531 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

