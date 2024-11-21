DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nduduzo Makhathini

Kings Place (Hall One)
Thu, 21 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£27.29
One of South Africa’s finest jazz musicians performing today lands at Kings Place for The EFG London Jazz Festival – pianist, producer and composer Nduduzo Makhathini, whose unique musical vision is precise in its technique yet ethereal in its purpose, del...

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Kings Place.
£
Nduduzo Makhathini

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
420 capacity

