630pm Laura welcome
645pm Beaver Nelson
700pm Curtis McMurtry
715pm Greg Vanderpool
730pm Raina Rose
745pm JM Stevens
800pm Michael Fracasso
815pm Matt The Electrician
845pm Nathan Hamilton
