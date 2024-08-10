DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Comboplate Booking 25th Anniversary - Matt the Electrician, Nathan Hamilton, more..

Radio East
Sat, 10 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
630pm Laura welcome

645pm Beaver Nelson

700pm Curtis McMurtry

715pm Greg Vanderpool

730pm Raina Rose

745pm JM Stevens

800pm Michael Fracasso

815pm Matt The Electrician

845pm Nathan Hamilton

All ages
Presented by Radio/East

Venue

Radio East

3504 Montopolis Drive, Austin, Texas 78744, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

