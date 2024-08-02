DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lakulta Presents: The Council of Bens

Lakota
Fri, 2 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJBristol
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

LAKULTA Presents: The Council of Bens 💃🕺

Get ready to dive into a night like no other as we transform the venue into the BENUE- Join us for a Bental evening where the Benergy will be at an all-time high, reaching ‘Pre Boomtown’ levels of excitement!!! �...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lakota.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Lakota

6 Upper York St, Bristol BS2 8QN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.