Zola - Milano

BIKO
Wed, 9 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€25.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

🇮🇹 Evento riservato ai soci ARCI. More info: info@bikoclub.net | Cos'è ARCI? www.arci.it

🇬🇧 To enter the event is needed the ARCI membership card. More info at info@bikoclub.net | What is ARCI? www.arci.it

Zola è un rapper francese. Nato a Evry, è cr...

Tutte le età
Presentato da ALL THINGS LIVE ITALY.

Lineup

Zola

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

