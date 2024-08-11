DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Barbara

Club Congress
Sun, 11 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
$12.36
About Barbara

Barbara is a band in Denver, CO. It comprises established musicians Bart Hartman, Anna Panella, and Camilla Vaitaitis. The trio met while studying music performance, jazz, and composition in college together. After moving in together during the heat of the Read more

Event information

Sunday August 11th

w/ Female Gaze & Miss Abysmal

Doors 7pm | Sow 7:30pm

Adv $10 | Dos $12 + fees

18+
Presented by Hotel Congress.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Barbara

Venue

Club Congress

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

