DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Symbol, Sontag Shogun (duo), Sanaya Ardeshir

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 15 Aug, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Late Breakfast presents an evening of inviting & exciting electronics, including solo projects from members of This Will Destroy You and Sandunes, plus a stripped-down duo blurring the line between noise and lullaby.

~

Symbol is the solo effort of produc...

This is an age 21+ event
Presented by Late Breakfast
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Christopher Royal King, Sontag Shogun

Venue

2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.