Charmed Form - BCE

Early Country / Charmed Form / Gold Dust / Scuf

Cobra Lounge
Wed, 21 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Cobra Lounge presents...

Early Country
Charmed Form
Gold Dust
Scuf

$15 ADV // $18.50 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees. What you see is what you pay, no surprises later.

📬Stay in touch, subscribe to our newsletter here➡️

17+
Presented by Cobra Lounge
Lineup

Scuf, Charmed Form, Early Country

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

