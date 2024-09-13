Top track

Black Lights on the M6

Concrete Lates x fabric

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre
Fri, 13 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Iconic electronic music institution fabric celebrates 25 years of shaping the global dance music scene with a late-night line-up of DJs and live performances.

Since opening in 1999, fabric has been an influential part of the eletronic music scene and club...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blackhaine, Jasss, Space Afrika and 1 more

Venue

Queen Elizabeth Hall Foyer, Southbank Centre

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

