Photay

Songbyrd
Tue, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From the perspective of people who categorize music by genres and types, Evan Shornstein, better-known under his production moniker Photay, has created lots of different kinds of sounds over the past decade. There’s the Hudson Valley-raised, Los Angeles-ba...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Photay

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

