CHAT PILE "COOL WORLD TOUR"

Mahall's
Fri, 8 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCleveland
$31.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Chat Pile

Cooking up heavy, all-encompassing sludge metal from their Oklahoma headquarters, Chat Pile’s rise was fast and furious – and solely down to the extent of their talent and ability to transcend scenes and genres. Of their 2022 debut God’s Country, Pitchfork Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Chat Pile "Cool World Tour"
Agriculture
Traindodge

Mahall's
7:00 PM Doors

All ages
Presented by Mahall's.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chat Pile, Agriculture , Traindodge

Venue

Mahall's

13200 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, Ohio 44107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

