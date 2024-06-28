Top track

Arthur Verocai + Nu Civilisation Orchestra

Barbican Hall
Fri, 28 Jun, 7:30 pm
About

It’s a monumental honour to be hosting the debut UK performance of mastermind Brazilian composer, singer and producer Arthur Verocai supported by the Nu Civilisation Orchestra at the Barbican Hall. On June 28, they perform works from across his caree...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Barbican in Association with Touching Bass.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Doors open7:30 pm
2000 capacity

