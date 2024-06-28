DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s a monumental honour to be hosting the debut UK performance of mastermind Brazilian composer, singer and producer Arthur Verocai supported by the Nu Civilisation Orchestra at the Barbican Hall. On June 28, they perform works from across his caree...
