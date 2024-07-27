DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

NOTTS PRIDE 2024 at Rough Trade (Free Entry)

Rough Trade Nottingham
Sat, 27 Jul, 11:00 am
PartyNottingham
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Rough Trade is proud to host Gladrags for the annual Nottingham PRIDE celebrations on Saturday 27 July 2024!

This is a FREE ENTRY party which will feature live music, drag shows, speeches and DJs throughout the day from 11am until 7pm with a curfew at 9pm...

This is an 10+ event
Presented by Rough Trade.
5 Broad St, Nottingham NG1 3AJ, UK
Doors open11:00 am
Event ends9:00 pm
150 capacity

