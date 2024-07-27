DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rough Trade is proud to host Gladrags for the annual Nottingham PRIDE celebrations on Saturday 27 July 2024!
This is a FREE ENTRY party which will feature live music, drag shows, speeches and DJs throughout the day from 11am until 7pm with a curfew at 9pm...
