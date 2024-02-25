DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
4 YEARS OF CALL COLLECT! A new spin on R&B parties — No matter where you grew up, chances are that you grew up to some R&B cuts. We’re turning it up a notch for the true R&B Lovers and vibe curators. Come and take a ride down memory lane with your favorite...
No, we do not offer returns or refunds for event tickets. However, we understand that circumstances may change. We do provide the option to exchange your tickets for another event, subject to availability and our exchange policy. If you find yourself unable to attend the initially purchased event, please contact our customer service team to explore the possibility of exchanging your tickets for a different upcoming event.
Yes, your picture may be taken at one of our functions. Our events often involve capturing moments to share the experience and memories with our community. If you prefer not to have your picture taken, please inform the event photographer in advance, and they will respect your wishes.
Additionally, please be aware that we reserve the right to post pictures taken at FLAVAR events on FLAVAR's social media platforms and in our email communications. This allows us to showcase the vibrant and engaging moments from our events, fostering a sense of community among our participants.
