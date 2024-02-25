Yes, your picture may be taken at one of our functions. Our events often involve capturing moments to share the experience and memories with our community. If you prefer not to have your picture taken, please inform the event photographer in advance, and they will respect your wishes.

Additionally, please be aware that we reserve the right to post pictures taken at FLAVAR events on FLAVAR's social media platforms and in our email communications. This allows us to showcase the vibrant and engaging moments from our events, fostering a sense of community among our participants.