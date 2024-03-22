DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A distanza di tre anni dall’ultimo capitolo discografico “Venti”, Canali torna con un brano dal sound ruvido e coinvolgente capace di mettere in risalto tutte le qualità della sua scrittura.
“C’era ancora il sole” è il racconto di un mondo distopico, un f
GIORGIO CANALI & ROSSOFUOCO
Pericolo Giallo Tour
Ingresso Riservato Soci ARCI
Ciao, puoi fare la preadesione al circolo ad uno dei due link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/kalinka/
https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/arcidude/
e prendere il biglietto in prevendita.
Il versamento della quota sociale di 10 Euro avverrà la sera del concerto prima di accedere al concerto
