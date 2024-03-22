Top track

Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco - C'era ancora il sole

Giorgio Canali and Rossofuoco

Circolo Arci Dude - Habitat Casa della Cultura
Fri, 22 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsSoliera
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco

A distanza di tre anni dall’ultimo capitolo discografico “Venti”, Canali torna con un brano dal sound ruvido e coinvolgente capace di mettere in risalto tutte le qualità della sua scrittura.

“C’era ancora il sole” è il racconto di un mondo distopico, un f Read more

Event information

GIORGIO CANALI & ROSSOFUOCO
Pericolo Giallo Tour

Ingresso Riservato Soci ARCI

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Circolo Culturale Kalinka.
Lineup

Giorgio Canali & Rossofuoco

Venue

Circolo Arci Dude - Habitat Casa della Cultura

Via Berlinguer, 201, 41019 Soliera MO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

FAQs

Non sono socio Arci posso acquistare la prevendita?

Ciao, puoi fare la preadesione al circolo ad uno dei due link https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/kalinka/
https://portale.arci.it/preadesione/arcidude/
e prendere il biglietto in prevendita.
Il versamento della quota sociale di 10 Euro avverrà la sera del concerto prima di accedere al concerto

