DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Regarded as “techno queen of Naples” by none other than Pete Tong, Deborah De Luca has grown from commanding the dancefloors of clubs as a dancer to commanding the decks as an electronic DJ. The founder of Solamente records, her evocative minimal techno tr
Read more
Deborah De Luca makes her debut at Studio 338 with an extended set!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.