Top track

Maybe I'm Wrong

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deborah De Luca (Extended set) + more TBA

Studio 338
Sat, 27 Apr, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
From £22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maybe I'm Wrong
Got a code?

About Deborah De Luca

Regarded as “techno queen of Naples” by none other than Pete Tong, Deborah De Luca has grown from commanding the dancefloors of clubs as a dancer to commanding the decks as an electronic DJ. The founder of Solamente records, her evocative minimal techno tr Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Deborah De Luca makes her debut at Studio 338 with an extended set!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by FreeFromSleep.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Deborah De Luca

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.