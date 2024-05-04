DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red Rose Panic, Land of Panda, Rent For Cheryl

Musica
Sat, 4 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAkron
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Commodity Entertainment presents

Red Rose Panic
Land of Panda
Rent For Cheryl

$15 Presale
$20 At The Door
7PM Door
8PM Show

All Ages

This is an all ages event
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Land of Panda

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.