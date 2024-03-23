DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Dim Sum and Drag: Avatar The Last Brunch Bender

Furama Restaurant
Sat, 23 Mar, 12:00 pm
Food & drinkChicago
About

Dim Sum & Drag presents Avatar The Last Brunchbender! Join your favorite Asian drag performers for the ultimate ATLA brunch at Furama (4936 N. Broadway)

Cosplay encouraged to win prizes!

12pm - SOLD OUT

2:30pm - Just Added!

_______________...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by A Queer Pride.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Furama Restaurant

4936 North Broadway, Chicago, Illinois 60640, United States
Doors open12:00 pm
200 capacity

