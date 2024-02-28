DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Wild Wednesdays Bar Night

Musica
Wed, 28 Feb, 5:00 pm
Food & drinkAkron
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Wild Wednesdays - Bar Night

All night happy hour, good tunes, and nice folks

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Musica.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.