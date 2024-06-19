Top track

Fat White Family - Is It Raining in Your Mouth?

Fat White Family

Troxy
Wed, 19 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About Fat White Family

South London’s Fat White Family is a post punk seven-piece known for their “wild, livid, smutty and loud” live shows. Their projects combine garage rock, disco and mediaeval chants, with lead singer Lias Kaci Saoudi describing their 2016 album as an explor Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Right from their earliest days, Fat White Family have instinctively grasped the long-neglected power of myth in rock’n’roll, the necessity of giving people something (or nothing) to believe in. In a drab monoculture of play-it-safe pop careerists, Fat Whit...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Parallel Lines.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fat White Family

Venue

Troxy

490 Commercial Road, London E1 0HX
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
Accessibility information

