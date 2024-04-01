DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pasquetto! all'Eremo

Eremo Club
Mon, 1 Apr, 4:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
From €17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Ritorno di PASQUETTO con:

Appino

Auroro Borealo

e tanti altri.

STAY TUNED!

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Appino, Auroro Borealo, L'officina della camomilla

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.