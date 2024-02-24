DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mioli Music Presents: Sky High Rooftop - New Venue

The Third Floor
Sat, 24 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$11.33
Our Sky High Rooftop Party is back again on Saturday February 24th at an all new venue on top of The Jay Hotel.

This new rooftop bar and lounge is a perfect place to dance and mingle and will feature a custom sound system provided by Know Audio.

For bott...

This is a 21+ event
Mioli Music
Venue

The Third Floor

433 Clay Street, San Francisco, California 94111, United States
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

