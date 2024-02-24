DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Our Sky High Rooftop Party is back again on Saturday February 24th at an all new venue on top of The Jay Hotel.
This new rooftop bar and lounge is a perfect place to dance and mingle and will feature a custom sound system provided by Know Audio.
For bott...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.