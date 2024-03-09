Top track

Damlif - g perdu

Hey Stranger! — V/Z, Catherine Danger, Elvira

Badaboum
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10

About

Hey Stranger! — V/Z (Valentina Magaletti & Zongamin), Catherine Danger, Elvira

Le Badaboum est fier de présenter sa nouvelle série de concerts dédiée aux musiques aventureuses,

hybrides & curieuses : Hey Stranger! Au croisement entre pop et électronique,...

Présenté par Badaboum.
Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

