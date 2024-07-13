Top track

Burning Babylon

1985 Music London | Summer Day Party 2024

The Cause at 60 Dock Road
Sat, 13 Jul, 12:00 pm
DJLondon
£28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Burning Babylon
About

We’re still on a high after the unbelievable energy and reception of our sold out show at The Roundhouse.

Couldn’t wait to drop this unbelievable selection of artists for our first ever Summer Day Party in London, sign-up numbers were giant and the pre-sa...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Undivide.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

17
Alix Perez, Halogenix, Visages and 17 more

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm

