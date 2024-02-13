Top track

Taylor Swift - You Belong With Me (Taylor’s Version)

Throwback Tuesday-Valentines Tay(Taylor's Version)

The Roxy
Tue, 13 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This Valentines we're spending it singing to our one true love, Taylor Swift!

Come sing and dance to your favourite Swift anthems alongide the usual Throwback Tuesday classics such as:

ABBA / Taylor Swift / One Direction / Britney Spears / Miley Cyrus /...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Throwback Tuesdays.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Lineup

Venue

The Roxy

3-5 Rathbone Pl, Fitzrovia, London W1T 1HJ, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

